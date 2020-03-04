British GT Announces 35 Car Full Season Lineup

A capacity 35 car grid, with 19 GT3 cars from seven manufacturers, will tackle all seven rounds of the 2020 Intelligent Money British GT Championship.

A sign of the championships continuing popularity the full 35 car field, featuring 11 manufacturers, has several former British GT and European GT champions in the drivers seats.

The GT3 class entry list with its 19 entries from seven manufacturers, seven more than last year, is the highest since 2014 which was also the last season where GT3 cars outnumbered GT4 cars, a clear sign of the renewed interest in the top class.

Last year’s championship duo of Jonny Adam and Graham Davidson return but both will defend their title separately as they are split between the two TF Sport Aston Martins.

Adam is aiming for his fifth title and will team-up with his 2017 Blancpain Pro-Am title winning co-driver Ahmad Al Harthy, while Davidson will defend his alongside last year’s GT4 champion Tom Canning.

All of the parings have yet to be confirmed as Barwell Motorsport are expected to confirm their second entry in the forthcoming weeks while the 19th entry represents a seventh manufacturer not currently amongst the confirmed GT3 list.

While GT4 may have lost its numerical field advantage, the class will be as competitive as ever and a new manufacturer has joined the party.

Toyota makes its debut in the GT4 with the Speedworks’ new-for-2020 Toyota Supra and will battle against two-car teams like Century Motorsport (BMW), Academy (Ford), HHC and Balfe (both McLaren), which has expanded its British GT commitment in 2020.

Defending Teams’ and Drivers’ champions TF Sport returns and confirmed that its second entry will feature former British F4 and Ginetta Junior champion Jamie Caroline plus Porsche Carrera Cup GB front-runner Daniel Vaughan.

The full capacity lineup as well as renewed interest in the GT3 are signs that the series’ popularity is growing and its competitiveness is seen as an important step for young drivers to showcase their skills.

Naturally SRO, the series organiser, was very pleased at the announcement.

“We are absolutely delighted with the interest in GT3, which has surpassed our expectations”, said Championship Manager Lauren Granville.

“We knew just after entries opened in October that the 15 reserved spaces were likely to sell out following 2019’s strong season, but the number of GT4 drivers stepping up has been a particularly pleasant surprise.”

“British GT provides an opportunity for young drivers and amateurs to progress, and that’s something I’m really looking forward to seeing this year.”

The 2020 British GT Championship will commence at Oulton Park on 11-13 April.