BTCC ace Rob Collard Joins British GT

Former BTCC ace Rob Collard will join the Intelligent Money British GT ranks, teaming up with Sandy Mitchell to partner the second of the Barwell Motorsport run Lamborghinis.

Collard spent 20 years successfully competing in the BTCC and earned a reputation as one of the series most popular drivers.

While this is Rob’s first taste of GT3 racing, he’s following in the footsteps of his sons Ricky and Jordan who have taken up racing GT cars with some success.

Mitchell meanwhile is no stranger to the championship nor to Lamborghini.

Mitchell, who competed in the 2016-17 and holds the records of the youngest British GT race win, pole position and fastest lap returns to the series, returns after two successful Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup seasons with Barwell.

Together they make up the fifth Silver Cup entry to be announced in a boost to the competition.

Collard admitted that his sons’ successful exploits in GT3 machinery and the desire to seek a new challenge were major factors in commiting to the series.

“After 20 years in the BTCC I was looking for a fresh challenge in motorsport,” he said.

“Watching my sons Ricky and Jordan’s fantastic success over the last few seasons racing in GT3 and GT4 in Europe, I have definitely had my head turned and wanted to try something new.

“Alongside such a highly rated Lamborghini young driver as my team-mate Sandy Mitchell, I am sure we will be in for a good season.”

Mitchell himself is excited with the partnership and can’t wait to reap the benefits of Rob’s experience.

“Rob has a huge amount of motorsport experience at the highest level of saloon car racing and I can’t wait to share the Lamborghini with him”, he said.

“Sure it’s his first season in the British GT Championship, but you don’t win 15 BTCC races without knowing how to handle a car, get the best from it and beat the opposition.

“That’s something I’m looking forward to doing together.”