Chris Dittmann Racing confirm Nicolás Varrone for 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship

by Lauren Taylor
Nicolás Varrone had been confirmed to join Chris Dittmann Racing for the 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 championship.

Varrone started his motorsport career in karting, moving up in his homeland area and taking a championship finish in Argentinian Sudam Junior in 2015, finishing third. Throughout his career, Varrone has made various achievements including taking a sublime victory at Spa Francorchamps last season in British F3 and a podium win at Silverstone.

In addition to his skills on track, Varrone achieved the most votes on a social media contest for the best overtaking manoeuvre of the British F3 season in 2019, with his move on two cars in Belgium.

He will race alongside Josh Skelton at Chris’s Dittmann Racing, with talks of finding a third driver to fill the final seat.

Varrone commented, “I’m really happy to be joining a team as strong as Chris Dittmann Racing for the 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship – it’s an opportunity every driver wants”.

I’m really grateful to all the people who have come together to make this happen; my sponsors + VIDA, my family, my manager José Manuel Balbiani and of course to Chris Dittmann” he added.

It’s been a long winter, so I can’t wait to get the new season started at Oulton Park!”

Chris Dittmann, the teams principal also added, “Everybody at CDR is delighted to welcome Nico to our 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 team”.

He concluded, “He proved last year he has the ability to fight for race victories and podiums consistently at this level and we’re confident that alongside Josh, we’ve got a very strong line-up heading into the new season”.

Lauren Taylor

