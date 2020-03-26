DTM revises calendar for delayed ’20 season

The DTM Series has revised its 2020 schedule due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with the championship set to start in July at the Norisring.

The season was scheduled to start on the weekend of April 24-26 at Circuit Zolder but, as Europe struggles to deal with the crisis, that looked increasingly unlikely.

DTM’s organising body, ITR, had initially moved the pre-season test on 16-19 March from the Autodromo Nazionale Monza to Hockenheim, before completely cancelling the dates with three days to go.

It is currently unknown when the test will take place, should the DTM be able to reschedule it.

Norisring will now host the opening round, having previously been scheduled as the sixth weekend out of 10 through the year.

While the DTM has successfully managed to retain all the proposed races, the revisions will now see the series end a month later than traditionally expected – and not at Hockenheim, with Monza booked for 13-15 November.

New venues Igora Drive and Anderstorp Raceway are yet to be allocated their own weekends, with the DTM yet to decide which race to have in the free August and October slots.

Zolder moves to round three on 7-9 July, two weeks before the championship visits Brands Hatch.

Credit: DTM

The disruption has given the DTM a chance to avoid a clash with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with endurance racing’s showpiece event now taking place between 19-20 September – the week after the Assen round.

Previously, Anderstorp’s inaugural race was scheduled on the same weekend as Le Mans on 13-14 June.

ITR chairman Marcel Mohaupt said that the DTM believes that sport “can play an important role” in helping the world recover from this worrying timeline.

“These are unprecedented and uncertain times – and our priority is the wellbeing of our families, our staff, and our community,” Mohaput said.

“Despite the uncertainty, we felt it was important to provide motorsport fans worldwide – and everyone involved in DTM – with a revised calendar featuring new dates.

“Clearly, the safe containment and treatment of this epidemic is everyone’s first priority, but we believe that sport can play an important role in helping restore normality to people’s lives.

“With support from our fans, DTM’s manufacturers Audi and BMW – who will bring 16 cars to this year’s grid – the racetracks and all our partners, we all want to put together an exciting season later this year.

“We know we have to remain flexible and pragmatic – but this is a first step; and we will hold true on our promise to come back stronger.

“When it is safe to return to the racetrack, we want the DTM to help lead the way.”

The calendar is subject to FIA approval.