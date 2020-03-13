GT World Challenge EuropeGT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup

Endurance Cup run announced for Team Raton Racing

by Josh Disborough
Credit: Team Raton Racing

Team Raton Racing have announced that they are once again going to compete in the Endurance Cup portion of the GT Word Challenge Europe.

The team will be participating in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo with drivers: Stefano Costantini and Swiss Christoph Lenz, as well as newcomer Miguel Ramos.

Ramos is a very experienced driver with twenty years spent in motor racing which includes feats such as winning the Italian GT1 Championship in 2005 and the GT Open series title for the Pro-Am class in 2015. His experience should help him settle down quicker into the new team and hit the ground running.

Costantini has been a regular face in the squad, taking part in the GT Open and Blancpain GT championships within the last three years. The Italian managed to grab a third position in the Am class at the 24 Hours of Spa whilst paired with Lenz, following the podium of 2018 when he finished second also driving a Raton Racing’s Lamborghini.

Lenz is also with Team Raton Racing for another season. Lenz has mainly driven in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series and the 24H Series, with his main success being at the Gulf 12 Hours where he secured a third place finsh in the Pro-Am category.

Team Manager Roberto Tanca said “I’m convinced we have a stronger line-up than the last year and it will let us to aim at a consistent result Ramos is a very experienced driver and we already worked with Costantini and Lenz in the recent years. In terms of performance, Lamborghini is a trump card.

We are set to the first commitment a the Paul Ricard for this week’s two-day testing. We head to France with the right mood, but worried about the health emergency in our country. We are confident everything will get better soon”.

