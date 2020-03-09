Extreme E to be broadcasted on BBC Sport

Extreme E has agreed on a multi-year deal with the British TV channel BBC Sport, to be broadcasted live and on the free-to-air BBC Digital Platforms from the events for the British audience.

The upcoming 2021 Extreme E season will be having five rounds across the globe, from freezing cold Greenland to the rocky mountains of Nepal. Starting with the Dakar event at the start of the year in Senagal, where the British fans can follow all the action live from the first-ever electric off-road series.

Jamie Chadwick and Billy Monger, both have admitted being interested in the Extreme E series, there will be likely to be more UK drivers to be entering as wildcard drivers in the future.

“The UK has an insatiable appetite for world-class motor racing and a groundswell of backing for sustainable technologies – particularly pertinent given the government’s plans to bring forward the transition to fully-electric motoring to 2035.” Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said.

Credit: Extreme E

“Our goal with Extreme E is to open this innovative new series up to as wide an audience as possible. Securing this deal with the BBC is a massive coup in what is a key market for us.”

“It’s highly likely that there will be a number of home-grown drivers in the fold come January 2021 for the Brits to back, with the likes of Jamie Chadwick and Billy Monger signalling their intent to compete for a seat in the series by signing up to our Drivers’ Programme.”

“Of course, there’s also an exciting British entry in Veloce Racing – the Esports outfit turned motorsport team – with Adrian Newey on-board as its Lead Visionary. I’m looking forward to seeing what the British talent can do come ‘lights out’ in just under a year’s time.” Russell added.