Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey Hopes to Salvage 2020 Season in Newest Statement

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey released a statement Monday stating his hopes to still race this season when the situation revolving COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, improves.

“While at present no-one can be certain of exactly when the situation will improve, it will improve and when it does, we will be ready to go racing again. We are all committed to bringing our fans a 2020 Championship Season,” said Carey.

“We recognise there is significant potential for additional postponements in currently scheduled events, nonetheless we and our partners fully expect the season to start at some point this summer, with a revised calendar of between 15-18 races.”

In the wake of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix being postponed earlier that same day, Carey hopes to utilize the movement of the summer break being moved forward to March/April to race during the original time period, and salvage some of the 2020 season.

“It is not possible to provide a more specific calendar now due to the fluidity of the current situation but we expect to gain clearer insights to the situation in each of our host countries, as well as the issues related to travel to these countries, in the coming month.”

In the meantime, Formula 1 has turned to esports, with virtual Grands Prix involving celebrities, sim racers, and professional drivers including the likes of Lando Norris.