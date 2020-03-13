IndyCar Cancels Events Through April Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

After originally planning to run the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg without any fans in attendance, the NTT Data IndyCar Series has decided to cancel the race, along with others, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All races through April, which include the races at Barber Motorsports Park and the iconic Long Beach Street Circuit have been cancelled.

In an official statement on Twitter by IndyCar, it states that “the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority.”

2020 INDYCAR Season Update: pic.twitter.com/YkaQ5HKvfX — NTT IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) March 13, 2020

As it stands, the first race of the season would be the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis on 8-9 May run on the road course of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This is subject to change depending on the situation with the COVID-19 epidemic.

NASCAR has also cancelled their upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Formula 1 has postponed their season until potentially the end of May, as the virus continues to put a stranglehold on the sports world.