Kaylen Frederick remains with Carlin Racing for 2020 BRDC British F3 Campaign

Kaylen Frederick has been confirmed to remain with Carlin Racing for the 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship.

Frederick began his racing career aged seven, winning his first championship at Summit Point Raceway in West Virginia. Ten years later, now aged seventeen, Frederick is a two time British F3 race winner with four podiums and a pole position in his debut F3 season last year.

The American has also had previous race experience with USF2000 which gained him ten podiums and three poles. He also sampled single seaters in the IndyCar support package before moving to Europe full time in 2019.

Frederick commented “I’m super happy to be returning to British F3 with Carlin. We took a lot of positives out of the 2019 season and I think both I and the team learnt a lot an know areas that we can improve on for 2020.

“Having moved over from the US, it was tough last year adapting to completely new circuits that I’d never raced on before so the experience gained last season will really help”.

“I’d really like to thank Pilot One Racing and all my sponsors for their continued support and allowing me to follow my dream. We have a great platform under us with which to show our potential this year. I can’t wait to get back out on track and get the season started” he added.

Trevor Carlin also commented “We’re delighted to have Kaylen to return to British F3 with us this year. He made so much progress during the 2019 season, I’m excited to see what he can achieve in 2020.

“He is a great asset to the team both in and out of the car and works extremely well during testing with the engineering team. It’s a pleasure to have such a mature hardworking driver pushing us forward as we head into the new season to defend our title”.