Marczyk enters ERC1 Junior for title fight

22-year-old Miko Marczyk sets course for the FIA European Rally Championship after claiming the Polish Rally Championship title last year with the Orlen Team, a team that supports famous names as Robert Kubica and Martin Prokop in different motorsport disciplines.

The young Polish driver will be driving a Škoda Fabia R5 Evo supported by the Škoda subsidiary in Poland, part of the Škoda Polska Motorsport with which he took his title in 2019.

Marczyk will continue to have his fellow Polish co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk with him, who this year got nominated for the best Polish athlete of the year 2019.

Together they will undertake this new challenge with the objective set in the ERC1 Junior category with the six-rounds of the calendar.

Credit: Miko Marczyk Motorsport

“The ERC is the natural and best step for me after the Polish championship, the rallies in Poland are very good but the level of roads and the competition is bigger in the ERC than in the national championship. The ERC is therefore a good place to learn and develop and also to fight with other young drivers from European countries before I take the next step.” Marczyk said.

“Until now, I have never had the opportunity to go to a rally by aeroplane, it will be my first time in the Azores and I am really glad and happy about this. I would like to develop fast in the ERC, it’s like a big adventure and I hope step by step to be a good part of the championship.”

Credit: Miko Marczyk Motorsport

“My partners from the last year – ŠKODA Polska, Volkswagen Financial Services, Michelin, Rallyshop.pl and Rożek Brokers Group – will continue to support me. It’s a big honour for me that for 2020 we have a new main sponsor, which is PKN Orlen, the biggest petrol company in Poland. I am very happy and thankful for all this support and now I want to concentrate on being the best rally driver I can be.”

“If we look at history, it’s not easy even for the best drivers to drive well in their first year in the ERC, first, I need to understand the roads and the big competition in the ERC, but then I also need to understand the importance of being at the finish line in the highest position possible to get the experience and the points.” Marczyk continued.

Credit: Miko Marczyk Motorsport

“I want to be in the ERC for the future and I know from the Polish championship it’s very hard to get good scores in first year. For sure I will try to be as fast as possible on my home event, 77th Rally Poland, but I know that our partners look at the final standings at the end of the year, not after one stage or one rally. That’s why it’s important to be at the finish line and this will be my strategy.”