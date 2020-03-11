Motorbase Performance return to red for pre-season test at Brands Hatch

Motorbase Performance have made a return to their red livery as the new car hit the track for the first time this week at Brands Hatch.

The Kent-based squad which comprises of an experienced driver now in the team in the form of Ollie Jackson, reigning Independents’ champion Rory Butcher and the returning Andy Neate.

Jackson had the honour of driving first round the 1.2-mile Indy circuit in the new car while Rory Butcher followed; with Neate then making his debut for the team. They will have further time in the car before the official BTCC pre-season test at Silverstone next week on 17 March a week before the season begins at Donington Park.

“We had a great first day with the new car, it was a true testament to everyone who has been involved with getting this car ready,” said Motorbase Performance team boss Olly Collins.

“The car ran faultlessly which meant we could put plenty of miles on it and start to learn what makes it tick. We were fortunate with the weather too. A completely dry and mild morning followed by a fully wet afternoon was good to get both wet and dry running in.

“There were some very positive reactions from Ollie and Rory and we’re all looking forward to continuing our test programme. We’re not under any illusions, this is a brand new car and it’s competing in a really tough Championship, we have a lot of work to do but the early signs are really good.

“Andy also got his first taste in a Motorbase car. After a few years out of motorsport he settled in very quickly using the RS. He enjoyed the car and got up to speed in the dry in the morning and then spent the afternoon enjoying the car in the rain. So all in all an extremely productive day.”