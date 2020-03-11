Oliver Clarke heading into BRDC British F3 with a positive outlook

Oliver Clarke is heading into the opening race of the BRDC British Formula 3 championship at Oulton Park with a positive outset, following the British F3 media day at Snetterton which took place last week.

Clarke had recently competed in the F4 United States Championship last year and after a deal to move up into British F3, the 17-year-old has been working hard behind the scenes in preparation for the season opener on the 11-13 of April. He enjoyed a productive two days of running around his local circuit last week.

Alongside testing, Clarke took part in the British F3 media day photoshoots and interviews, in Hillspeed’s newest red and gold colours – representing their 50th anniversary.

He commented, “since we made the announcement that we would be stepping up to into BRDC British F3 this year we have been keeping our heads down and working hard to get things how we want them“.

“From my own personal fitness to continuing to find the sweet spot in what is a new car for both me and the team, we have been putting in the hours and hopefully we will reap the benefits of that hard work as the year progresses” he added.

Finally, he concluded, “We weren’t really going for overall lap times during the sessions as we have little bits we are working on however it was good to share the track with the rest of the grid for the first time and see where things stack up I feel as prepared as I ever have done going into a new season and I’m optimistic that we can hit the ground running at Oulton Park next month“.