Orange 1 FFF Racing lead Lamborghini effort in Endurance cup title Defence

by Mike Widdowson
Orange 1 FFF Racing has confirmed it’s 2020 entry in the GT World Challenge Europe endurance cup as they aim to defend their title with an unchanged line in their lead Lamborghini Huracan.

Andrea Calderelli and Marco Mapelli took honours in the overall endurance title last season. 4 out of 5 races last year they were joined by Denis Lind who just seemed to have a superhuman feel for the car at the races he took part in.

All three drivers will once again join forces for the 5 endurance events of the season including the 24 hours of Spa.

FFF racing will also run Pro-Am and Silver Cup entries at the endurance races. The silver crew will be supported by Taylor Proto who remains to be part of the squad from the 2019 entry.

Frenchman Florian Latorre and Belgian Baptiste Moulin join him for the season after some success and experience for both in forms Porsche Carrera Cup and Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup racing.

Phil Keen and Hiroshi Hamaguchi continue to run well together from 2019 into 2020. The Pairing took the class title in the sprint cup last year and look to take this success to the endurance cup in the #19 Huracan.

