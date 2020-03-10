Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Plato signs with Valluga Racing for title push

by Vince Pettit
Valluga Racing - Porsche Carrera Cup GB
Credit: Porsche GB / Dan Bathie

Porsche Carrera Cup GB frontrunner Lewis Plato will make the switch to the Valluga Racing squad for 2020 after the team established themselves as frontrunners in both Pro-Am and Am classes in their debut year.

Plato has collected twenty podiums since making his season debut in 2016 and in the last three seasons has had consecutive top-five championship finishes in the highly competitive competition.

The 26-year-old will head in to the opening round at Donington looking to add to his tally of three victories as he chases the overall title in the Pro class.

I am looking forward to starting another season in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB. It is a fantastic championship and one which I love to race in. For 2020, the challenge of working with a new team is something which I am really excited about,” commented Plato.

“While Valluga Racing are a fairly new team to the championship, they proved last season that they are a professional outfit that can provide a winning package. They are hungry to succeed, and with this comes motivation and the drive to win.

“My ambitions for the season ahead is the same as every year; I want to go out and collect as many podium finishes and race wins as possible, and to hopefully be standing on that top step of the podium at the end of the season.”

Team Principal Benji Hetherington is proud of what his team has achieved so far after joining the Porsche Carrera Cup GB series at media day last year.

After a fantastic first season in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB last year, we came into 2020 determined to move up to the next level and challenge for overall success. In Lewis [Plato], we’ve found the perfect driver to achieve that with,” commented Hetherington.

“I’ve known Lewis for a long time now, and I knew he’d be a natural fit for the team with all his experience from working in the motorsport industry for many years. He has superb raw pace and impressive racecraft, which makes him a real threat at the front of the grid.

“As a team, we’re confident we can provide a package that will enable him to go on and enjoy that success. Competing in the Carrera Cup GB is fantastic for our business as a whole too, with the knowledge and expertise we gain from racing filtering through to all aspects of our work.”

The season for 2020 competitors kicks off next Monday at Silverstone with the Porsche GB media day on the International circuit before heading to Donington Park at the end of the month for the opening round of the series.

