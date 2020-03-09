QEV is the fifth team to announce to enter the 2021 Extreme E

The Spanish technology firm QEV Technologies will be entering the 2021 Extreme E season, becoming the fifth team to announce their participation in the all-new electric off-road series.

The firm is known worldwide for its electric innovations as they design and manufacture electric drivetrains for different motorsport disciplines. They are involved in the ABB Formula E, currently with NIO 333 Formula E team which secured the driver’s title in the first season with Nelson Piquet Jr.

Former Fomula 1 driver Pedro de la Rosa will become the Team Principal when QEV enters the series with the Odyssey 21. The Spaniard will call upon 15 years of top-tier after being involved with teams such as Jaguar, McLaren and Ferrari.

“QEV knows exactly what it takes to compete at the top in electric motor racing championships, and that experience will serve it well as it makes the move into Extreme E”. Alejandro Agag, CEO and Founder of Extreme E, said.

“The series is something completely new and unique, with an unprecedented challenge – the scope is huge. There will be countless possibilities for innovatative solutions and ingenuity, and we can see with QEV, ABT, HWA, Venturi and Veloce Racing announced as entrants to-date that there’s already an abundance of talent ready to exploit those opportunities on the way to victory – it’s going to be fierce.”

Credit: Extreme E

“We are very excited about this championship. Through this incredible challenge, we are sure we will be able to innovate and create technology that will once again be applied from race to road. QEV Tech has a track-record of success across a huge variety of racing events. We have a winning team in every way! The path is really ambitious, and we are looking forward to kick-off.” Miguel Valldecabres, CEO of QEV Technologies, said.

The teams who have applied to take-part in the upcoming season will receive their Odyssey 21 vehicles by September..