Rinaldi Racing announces two car assault on the GT World Challenge Europe

Rinaldi Racing has unveiled plans to run two Ferrari 488 GT3s in the 2020 GT World Challenge Europe.

The first car will be a full time entry in the Silver Cup with Rinat Salikhov and David Perel piloting the car at all 10 rounds. As a duo the drivers finished runner-up in the 2019 Sprint Series and managed a class win in the 2018 running of the Spa 24 Hours.

Salikhov’s involvement marks a seventh straight season with the team. When it comes to the Endurance Cup rounds, the two will be joined by Patrick Kujala who also has a Spa 24 Hour class win to his name.

This car will also change from the synonymous green to a red car with the #333 also changing to #888

This season the team will add a Pro-Am squad to compete in the Endurance Cup. The car will be driven by Pierre Ehret, Rino Mastronardi and Daniel Keilwitz.

Ehret will be in for his fifth successive season with Rinaldi, while Mastronardi returns to the squad after a two-year absence.

Keilwitz is an experienced professional who was part of Rinaldi’s Spa-winning crew in 2018, alongside Perel and Salikhov.