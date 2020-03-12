Sebring 12 Hours Postponed Until November Due to US Travel Ban

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) has announced that the 68th Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring has been postponed to November, due to the US travel ban on 26 European countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legendary endurance race was scheduled for March 18-21, but President Trump’s recently announced 30 day travel ban from European countries will prevent a number of drivers, teams and key personnel from participation.

This forced the cancellation of the accompanying World Endurance Championship (WEC) event, meaning the famed SuperSebring Double Bill will not take place.

In the wake of the WEC round cancellation, IMSA announced they were monitoring the fall out and, to the relief of the Floridan’s classic’ many fans, the organisers decided to delay the race rather than cancelling it.

The famous Endurance race will now serve as the final round of the IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship on November 11-14.

The Sebring 12 Hours is just one of the many worldwide motorsport events to have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and efforts to combat it, with the Australian GP having been cancelled a day before the race weekend was due to start.

The next IMSA Sports Car round will be at Long Beach California on April 17-18.