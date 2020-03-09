SRO cancel GT World Challenge opener due to Coronavirus concerns

The SRO Motorsports Group has announced that the first round of the GT World Challenge Europe at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza has been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) spread.

Italy has been one of the hardest-hit European countries in regards to the coronavirus, and this has subsequently lead to the SRO deciding to cancel the first round due to take place on 17-19 April.

The SRO will now use its contingency plan that it released last month – The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will now be the final round of the Endurance Cup which is scheduled on 9-11 October whilst Imola will now be added to the calendar to hold the final Sprint Cup event on 30 October – 1 November.

This weeks testing at Paul Ricard and all other rounds of the GT World Challenge Europe are currently all going ahead.

The cancellation of Monza will also affect other GT World Challenge events including the GT Sports Club Europe where the first round will now be at Paul Ricard on 29-30 May.

An alternative for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo support race which was also scheduled to take place will be announced at a later date.

Formula Renault Eurocup, which was set to support the GT World Challenge Europe at Monza, has also been forced to cancel its plans in Italy, with the Hockenheimring being added to the calendar at the end of the season instead.

“Despite the disappointment of not going to Monza and Italy, the health and security of our competitors is our number one priority, both on and off the track. We thus support the cancellation of the meeting” said Benoit Nogier, the commercial racing director of Renault Sport.

“We would like to thank SRO Motorsports Group for the transparency they have demonstrated in the exchanges with the public authorities and we are extremely grateful to the various parties who have allowed us to evaluate alternative options.”