SRO E-Sports GT Series to stage two-hour Assetto Corsa Competizione race at Monza

by Josh Disborough
Credit: SRO

With motorsport on hold for the foreseeable future, many racing series and E-Sports personalities have been staging races on various racing games to help quench our thirst for motor racing.

Next week sees the SRO E-Sports GT Series, Kunos Simulazioni and Ak Informatica join forces to run a two-hour race at Monza on Assetto Corsa Competizione next weekend (29 March), with real-world and sim drivers competing while they are raising money for charity.

Monza was set to be the first round of the 2020 GT World Challenge Europe season prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic but will now provide the arena for the online contest. The event is due to run at 14.00 CET (13.00 GMT) on Sunday, and will feature 40 drivers racing to take the top spot.

Credit: Kunos Simulazioni

Real-world racers, celebrities and professional sim drivers will take part, with the event also featuring five wildcard entries chosen through a hot-lap contest that will be open to the public. This contest is due to run from 23-26 March with the fastest five going through to the race on Sunday.

Everyone that will race on the Sunday will also be asked to donate €15. The donations will then go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response fund, who support the World Health Organisation in response to the ongoing pandemic.

The race will be live streamed on the GT World YouTube page and across social media, as well as the new SRO Motorsports Group Twitch channel.

If you would like to try your hand at the hot-lap contest to be one of those lucky five then below are the details of the event.

  • Monday 23 March: 09.00 CET registration opens on www.sro-esports.com
  • 23-26 March: Public Qualifying
  • Saturday 28 March: Free Practice server open
  • Sunday 29 March: Live event
    • Free Practice: 10.00-13.00 CET
    • Qualifying: 13.15-13.45 CET
    • Race: 14.00-16.00 CET

