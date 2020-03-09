Vogel to enter a four-round season in ERC3

Adrienn Vogel will be entering in to the FIA European Rally Championship with a four-round campaign. The Hungarian girl will sit behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta R2T in the ERC3 category.

Vogel is known primarily from the KIA Picanto Cup and has combined rivalry on the track with the fight on special stages. She made her debut in the ERC last year, starting at the home round. The 37-year-old who had co-driver Ivetta Notheisz with her, ended in eighth place in the class.

In the upcoming season the athele from Budapest will continue her adventure with the ERC. At the moment, there are four rallies confirmed, Poland, Rome, Barum and of course Hungary. Ford Fiesta R2T will be provided by Roger Racing and Notheish will remain on the right side.

“I would like to do as much race kilometres as I can, and I would like to know the stages in all the countries we’ve chosen, to get experience on gravel stages and to be faster and stronger on each round are my goals.” Vogel said.

“The countries we’ve chosen are important for our main sponsor. But all these rallies are technical and challenging. Rally Poland has the fastest and most difficult gravel stages on the calendar. Rally di Roma Capitale is complicated because of the heat and the long stages. We expect tight, bumpy stages and changeable conditions on the Barum Rally, while Rally Hungary is tricky because of the difficult weather like we had last year.”