2020 24hrs of Spa Postponed

The 2020 Total 24 Hours of Spa has been postponed due to Belgium’s decision to stop mass gatherings in the country until August 31 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Originally planned to take place between July 23-26, the event is now being targeted to be ran later in the autumn by the organisers, SRO Belgium, as the GT World Challenge Europe championship tries to reschedule its Sprint and Endurance calendars.

The series has already like with sport around the world been hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic, with the scheduled season opener at Monza this weekend already cancelled last month due to the lockdown in the country.

Both the Endurance and Sprint rounds at Silverstone and Brands Hatch respectively have also been postponed due to the ban on motorsport events in the United Kingdom until the end of June at the earliest.

The news of the ban also appears to affect the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix, with it scheduled to take place the day before it’s lifted on August 30.

Last year, the Spa 24 Hours was won by the GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R of Richard Lietz, Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre.