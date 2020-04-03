31 drivers line up for Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition

This weekend will mark a milestone for Porsche as they launch the virtual edition of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup featuring the 2020 grid with some additional well-known guest drivers.

iRacing’s virtual version of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will play host to the competition this Saturday (4 April) with a full race programme featuring Qualifying, Warm-up, and two 25-minute races.

“The Supercup is the pinnacle of Porsche’s one-make cups. I’m delighted that we’ve managed to come up with a great alternative under the current circumstances with no real motor racing. We have a top-class field and I’m very excited to see who’ll perform the best on a screen,” explained Oliver Schwab, Project Manager of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Credit: Porsche / iRacing

The entry list features eleven Supercup teams that were registered to take part in the real-life season before the Coronavirus outbreak and will see 22 drivers from the Supercup.

Joining them will be nine guest drivers including four Porsche works drivers Richard Lietz, Sven Müller, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor fielded by App-Tech srl, Agility Management AG, ExxonMobil Oil Corporation and TAG Heuer SA.

Formula E title sponsor ABB wil be backing factory driver Simona de Silvestro, while André Lotterer drives under the Hugo Boss AG banner.

Credit: Porsche / iRacing

Lars Kern is entered with ANSYS while Christian Engelhardt and Fabienne Wohlwend will be racing for ZF Friedrichshafen AG and the Vodafone Group Plc.

The race programme will be broadcast via www.porsche.com/virtualPMSCBarcelona and enjoy commentary from former Supercup driver Jan Seyffarth.

In addition to Porsche hosting the broadcast Sport 1 (www.sport1.de) will be televising and reporting on the races along with Eurosport who will be broadcasting live on www.eurosport.com and selected local websites in Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands and Spain. Ziggo Sport will be providing coverage to fans in the Netherlands.

Credit: Porsche / iRacing

Jaxon Evans heads in to the weekend as a favourite having topped the nine-hour test session last weekend. Supercup frontrunners Dylan Pereira and Larry ten Voorde rounded out the top three positions as they transferred their real-life pace to the virtual world.

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition – Barcelona (4 April) – Entry List

# Driver Team 1 Michael Ammermüller BWT Lechner Racing 2 Dylan Pereira BWT Lechner Racing 4 Jaxon Evans Momo Megatron Lechner Racing 5 Jaap van Lagen FACH AUTO TECH 6 Jordan Love FACH AUTO TECH 7 Joey Mawson FACH AUTO TECH 8 Leon Köhler Lechner Racing Middle East 9 Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer Lechner Racing Middle East 10 Marius Nakken Dinamic Motorsport 11 Jaden Conwright Dinamic Motorsport 12 Philipp Sager Dinamic Motorsport 14 Matteo Llarena MRS GT-Racing 15 Jukka Honkavuori MRS GT-Racing 17 Pontus Fredricsson Fragus Motorsport 18 Robin Hansson Fragus Motorsport 19 Marvin Klein pierre martinet by ALMERAS 21 Clement Mateu pierre martinet by ALMERAS 22 Ayhancan Güven pierre martinet by ALMERAS 24 Max van Splunteren Team GP Elite 25 Larry ten Voorde Team GP Elite 26 Jesse van Kuijk Team GP Elite 27 Marc Cini Team Australia 81 Nick Tandy ExxonMobil Oil Corporation 82 Andre Lotterer HUGO BOSS AG 83 Sven Müller Agility Management AG 84 Christian Engelhardt ZF Friedrichshafen AG 85 Richard Lietz APP-TECH srl 86 Laurens Vanthoor TAG Heuer SA 87 Fabienne Wohlwend Vodafone Group Plc 88 Lars Kern ANSYS 89 Simona De Silvestro ABB

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition – Barcelona (4 April) – Schedule

4.00pm – 4.15pm: Qualifying

4.20pm – 4.45pm: Race 1

4.50pm – 5.10pm: Warm-up

5.12pm – 5.37pm: Race 2

(All times CEST)