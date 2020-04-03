Porsche Mobil 1 SupercupeSports

31 drivers line up for Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition

Credit: Porsche / iRacing

This weekend will mark a milestone for Porsche as they launch the virtual edition of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup featuring the 2020 grid with some additional well-known guest drivers.

iRacing’s virtual version of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will play host to the competition this Saturday (4 April) with a full race programme featuring Qualifying, Warm-up, and two 25-minute races.

“The Supercup is the pinnacle of Porsche’s one-make cups. I’m delighted that we’ve managed to come up with a great alternative under the current circumstances with no real motor racing. We have a top-class field and I’m very excited to see who’ll perform the best on a screen,” explained Oliver Schwab, Project Manager of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Credit: Porsche / iRacing

The entry list features eleven Supercup teams that were registered to take part in the real-life season before the Coronavirus outbreak and will see 22 drivers from the Supercup.

Joining them will be nine guest drivers including four Porsche works drivers Richard Lietz, Sven Müller, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor fielded by App-Tech srl, Agility Management AG, ExxonMobil Oil Corporation and TAG Heuer SA.

Formula E title sponsor ABB wil be backing factory driver Simona de Silvestro, while André Lotterer drives under the Hugo Boss AG banner.

Credit: Porsche / iRacing

Lars Kern is entered with ANSYS while Christian Engelhardt and Fabienne Wohlwend will be racing for ZF Friedrichshafen AG and the Vodafone Group Plc.

The race programme will be broadcast via www.porsche.com/virtualPMSCBarcelona and enjoy commentary from former Supercup driver Jan Seyffarth.

In addition to Porsche hosting the broadcast Sport 1 (www.sport1.de) will be televising and reporting on the races along with Eurosport who will be broadcasting live on www.eurosport.com and selected local websites in Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands and Spain. Ziggo Sport will be providing coverage to fans in the Netherlands.

Credit: Porsche / iRacing

Jaxon Evans heads in to the weekend as a favourite having topped the nine-hour test session last weekend. Supercup frontrunners Dylan Pereira and Larry ten Voorde rounded out the top three positions as they transferred their real-life pace to the virtual world.

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition – Barcelona (4 April) – Entry List

#DriverTeam
1Michael AmmermüllerBWT Lechner Racing
2Dylan PereiraBWT Lechner Racing
4Jaxon EvansMomo Megatron Lechner Racing
5Jaap van LagenFACH AUTO TECH
6Jordan LoveFACH AUTO TECH
7Joey MawsonFACH AUTO TECH
8Leon KöhlerLechner Racing Middle East
9Jean-Baptiste SimmenauerLechner Racing Middle East
10Marius NakkenDinamic Motorsport
11Jaden ConwrightDinamic Motorsport
12Philipp SagerDinamic Motorsport
14Matteo LlarenaMRS GT-Racing
15Jukka HonkavuoriMRS GT-Racing
17Pontus FredricssonFragus Motorsport
18Robin HanssonFragus Motorsport
19Marvin Kleinpierre martinet by ALMERAS
21Clement Mateupierre martinet by ALMERAS
22Ayhancan Güvenpierre martinet by ALMERAS
24Max van SplunterenTeam GP Elite
25Larry ten VoordeTeam GP Elite
26Jesse van KuijkTeam GP Elite
27Marc CiniTeam Australia
81Nick TandyExxonMobil Oil Corporation
82Andre LottererHUGO BOSS AG
83Sven MüllerAgility Management AG
84Christian EngelhardtZF Friedrichshafen AG
85Richard LietzAPP-TECH srl
86Laurens VanthoorTAG Heuer SA
87Fabienne WohlwendVodafone Group Plc
88Lars KernANSYS
89Simona De SilvestroABB

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition – Barcelona (4 April) – Schedule

4.00pm – 4.15pm: Qualifying
4.20pm – 4.45pm: Race 1
4.50pm – 5.10pm: Warm-up
5.12pm – 5.37pm: Race 2
(All times CEST)

