Andretti Autosport joins the 2021 Extreme E season

Five-time Indianapolis 500 winner and the multiple American Rallycross Championships winning team Andretti Autosport will now join the first-ever all electric off-road series Extreme E next year as the series kicks off.

While they are a dominant team in the circuit racing, they are no strangers when it comes to off-road racing. The team has most recently pulled the plug on their rallycross team after winning a hat-trick of three Global Rallycross Championship titles with Scott Speed in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Credit: Larry Chen / Red Bull Content Pool

“We remain dedicated to expanding and diversifying our team effort, in both traditional motorsport and with new, revolutionary racing concepts. I think that Extreme E is an exciting opportunity for the team as we continue to grow globally.” Michael Andretti, CEO and the Chairman of Andretti Autosport, said.

“The current COVID-19 crisis is bringing attention to a changing world, and our traditional mindsets have to adapt with that. We feel that announcing now can help bring hope for the future of motorsport and a new focus to the sustainability message. I believe the entire motorsport industry is going to emerge from this time stronger than ever, and I look forward to seeing our team join Extreme E to do our part in leaving an impactful legacy in each race location.”

After the GRC ended, IMG created the Americas Rallycross series which the team won both the titles while it was active before IMG decided to end the series, the first season Speed won the title and last year his team-mate Tanner Foust, all the rallycross titles got clinched in Volkswagen Beetle Supercars.

Credit: ARX Rallycross

“The proposed format of Extreme E is unique, not only from the competition perspective but also from what it means to the planet, the impact on it and our contribution to improving it.” Roger Griffiths, Team Principal at Andretti Autosport, said.

“Motorsport has always spoken of racing in harsh environments and now with Extreme E we really will be putting this to the test and showcasing the abilities of an all-electric racing platform.”

“It is an exciting opportunity to combine our knowledge and experience of electric racing with that of short circuit off road competition. We have proven to be successful in both arenas in the past so hopefully we carry this over into the new venture!”

Credit: BMW Press Group

When it comes to all electric racing, once again they are no strangers to that too as they are active in the ABB Formula E championship claiming race victories; they are currently racing under the BMW i Andretti Motorsport banner.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Andretti Autosport, a true powerhouse in racing, as the latest team to join Extreme E.” Alejandro Agag, CEO and the Founder of Extreme E, said.

“Andretti Autosport has achieved across multiple disciplines at the highest level of our sport over many years. The team has a real passion for motorsport, both as a driver of change and in promoting sustainable practices and technologies, making its decision to join Extreme E at this early stage, a natural one.”

Credit: Extreme E

“Extreme E is an ambitious new project born out of a concern for the future of our planet, and now more than ever, as motorsport adapts its behaviors and values to stay relevant in these changing times, that concern is critical for us all to consider.”

“Andretti Autosport has been fine tuning its expertise in electric racing as a founding Formula E outfit, and off-road as multiple rallycross title-winners. These experiences will be invaluable in making the jump into Extreme E. That said, the series is a unique prospect all of its own. The sporting challenge will be intense and the scope for innovation is far-reaching, and I for one am eager to see how the Andretti Autosport team adapts to its new test.”

It is planned that tje team will recieve their first Odyssey 21 E-SUV cars in late October and later a bunch of testing cars.