Codemasters Announces F1 2020

Even though a full Formula 1 schedule may not get completed in real life, Codemasters are making sure that you can complete one at home! The developer announced the next installment of their official game series with F1 2020 scheduled for release on Friday 10 July 2020 for Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, and for the first time ever, Google Stadia.

The game is packed with new features, including the new Hanoi and Zandvoort circuits, as well as the return of two player split-screen multiplayer. Career mode also now has adjustable lengths of either 10 or 16 rounds, as well as the full 22, allowing players to hand-pick their favorite circuits.

The most striking new addition however comes in the form of “My Team”, a mode where the player will create the eleventh team on the F1 grid, and work your way to the top with a unique driver and manager experience.

Introducing F1® 2020. Be the 11th team in our biggest F1® game yet – coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC & Google Stadia July 10 2020. #F12020game



✅ My Team

✅ Split-screen

✅ Customisable settings

✅ Shorter career options

✅ Michael Schumacher Deluxe



The game will also be releasing the F1 2020 Seventy Edition and F1 2020 Deluxe Michael Schumacher Edition, giving players exclusive in-game content like car liveries and driver customization items.

In the Schumacher edition, players will get to drive four of Schumie’s iconic cars, the 1991 Jordan 191, 1994 Benetton B194, 1995 Benetton B195, and the 2000 Ferrari F1-2000.

“F1 ® 2020 promises to be our biggest and most innovative title to date,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Franchise Director at Codemasters in a press release. “Our core players will welcome even greater gameplay depth with the introduction of our brand-new My Team feature, alongside three customisable season lengths which allows them to pick their favourite tracks.

“In the year where Lewis Hamilton is going for his seventh World Championship, we celebrate the greatest F1 ® driver of all time with our Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition, which we know will prove popular with our community.”

“As huge fans of F1 ® , we continue to innovate and develop game modes that bring players even closer to the real-world sport,” added Lee Mather, F1 ® Game Director at Codemasters. “We’ve also added new modes to enable more casual players to get up to speed more easily, and we’ve brought back split-screen for social play with friends. The additions reduce both the difficulty and time barrier to entry while retaining the car handling that our simulation players love.”