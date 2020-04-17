Enlunds Motorsport to field two Crosskarts in RallyX Nordic

Enlunds Motorsport from Sweden will now field two Crosskarts for the 2020 RallyX Nordic season with two young talents that are joining forces.

The team debuted last season and it was most as a learning curve, 16-year-old Timmy Enlund, who stays with the team from last season reached three finals out of six rounds and was on the podium when the series visited Riga for first time.

Now the Crosskart is further developed over the winter and he is now aiming to be one of the front-runners this season.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“We spent 2019 developing a brand new kart, and whilst we inevitably encountered some teething troubles, we got quicker and quicker as the season progressed – the third place in Latvia was a particularly good result at the end of a tough weekend,” Enlund said.

“For this season, my goal is to compete consistently at the front and score regular podiums. I think my biggest rivals will be Jimmie Österberg, Isak Reiersen and my team-mate Oskar. I know they are all really fast on the track. We have been testing on the ice over the winter and developed the kart even further, so we feel well-prepared and we will definitely be more ready this year.”

Fellow 16-year-old Oskar Andersson is the newcomer to the team and he has six seasons of Crosskart in his portfolio and this season will be his debut in the RallyX Nordic series.

Andersson finished the 2019 Swedish Crosskart Championship as the runner-up and won the Swedish Cup and Sprint Cup.

Credit: RallyX Nordic

“Last year was a very good one for me, I was a novice in the Xtreme class but still managed to finish runner-up in the Swedish Championship and win both the Swedish Cup and Sprint Cup.” Andersson said.

“My target for this year is to acquire more experience and achieve a top three finish along the way. When you look at the results from last season, Jimmie Österberg and Isak Reiersen probably stand out as the most difficult opponents, but I think it will be very evenly-matched in the class, so I am preparing by training as much as I can.”