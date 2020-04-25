Extensive coverage for the SRO E-Sport GT series announced ahead of Round one at Silverstone

Broadcast details for the Assetto Corsa Competizione based SRO E-Sport GT Series have been released with the series due to get underway on 26 April 2020 at Silverstone.

The new championship will see the same team that provided coverage for the recent charity event reprising their roles. David Addison will be on hand to guide fans through the racing, with GT World Challenge legend John Watson joining to give his expert view on the racing.

The 5 round series will be hosted by Jack Nicholls who is in the great position of having experience of the real and virtual world of motorsport. Ben Constandurous will also be around to provide in depth race analysis of the track action.

For viewers wishing to watch the racing online, the series will be shown around the world via the GT World Challenge website, their GT World Youtube channel as well as the SRO Motorsports Twitch and Facebook pages. With Motor Trend On Demand, The Race and Motorsport.com all showing coverage as well, fans will have plenty of options to choose from.

The SRO has also made the series available on TV in a huge number of regions from Europe, Asia and America. A full run down of where you can watch is available at https://sro-esport.com.