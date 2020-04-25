Jenson Button joins Mclaren and fellow customer racing drivers for SRO E-Sport GT Series

2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button heads a strong line up for Mclaren in the new SRO E-Sport GT Series which will also include Mclaren factory drivers.

Credit: Mclaren Automotive

Mclaren Automotive will be represented by 10 drivers over the two classes with 6 taking part in the Pro Series and 4 competing in the Silver Series. Having raced with Mclaren for seven seasons in F1, Button returns to take on the virtual world in Assetto Corsa Competizione after taking part in the F1 Virtual F1 Grands Prix. With his toes firmly dipped in the water, Jenson will be piloting his Jenson Team Rocket RJN Mclaren 720s in the Pro series.

Mclaren Factory driver Ben Barnicoat will be representing 2Seas Motorsport with Martin Kodric (59Racing), Michael O’Brien (Mclaren Driver Development Program), Fabrizio Crestani (Teo Martin Motosport) and historic single seater racer Benjamin Tusting (Balfe Motorsport) completing the Pro Series line-up for Mclaren, representing the customer teams respectively. They will be looking for success at Silverstone on 26 April 2020 and throughothe championship so they can reach the grand finale.

The Silver series drivers consist of SRO Charity Challenge winner Arthur Kammerer and fellow G2 E-sports runner Nils Naujoks representing Mclaren. Patrick Selva will be run by Racing oN3 and Jura Petritchenko joining the AJAR SimRacing Team.