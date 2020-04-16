Paul Ricard 1000km postponed until November

It has been announced by SRO that the Paul Ricard 1000km round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance series has been moved to 15 November 2020.

The move comes after the French Government revealed yesterday (13 April 2020) that large public gatherings will not be permitted till at least the 15 July 2020. Rather than cancel the event that was originally scheduled for the 30 May 2020, the SRO have decided to move it to its new November date with the start time now brought forward to 12:00pm local time.

Traditionally the Paul Ricard 1000km is the pre cursor to the Spa 24 Hours. The race allows teams to prepare for the big race due to usually running to the 6 hour max race time as well as finishing at night time.

Currently the first round of the GT World Challenge Europe is Zandvoort for the Sprint Cup on the 26 – 28 June 2020, however given the current global situation, that could change.

If you are looking for your GT World Challenge Europe fix then check out the GT Rivals Esports series that is streaming on the GT World Youtube page. The series features esports and real life race drivers competing on Assetto Corsa Competizione, which is the official game of the GT World Challenge series.