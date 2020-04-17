European Rally Championship

Rally Liepaja postponed, Latvian and Baltic Championships have been hit hard

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: ERC

As expected, the FIA European Rally Championship season-opener has been pushed forward in time once again, the next organizer to follow Portugal and Spain is Latvia.

On Tuesday, Rally Liepaja organizers were forced to make the decision to postpone the event, where the organizer together with the ERC promoter Eurosport Events and the FIA ​​made the decision that there is no opportunity to compete at the end of May.

“There is not a chance that borders around the world are open to our date and to hold it without everyone getting the chance to participate, both the competitors and the crowds is not an option. Security goes first in our arrangements and now the situation is far too uncertain.” Raimonds Strokšs, CEO of the Rally Liepaja, said.

The popular rally is now looking for a new date, the plans for the FIA ​​and Eurosport Event is to continue to run the previously planned competitions, albeit on new dates.

Next in-line to start the ERC series will now be the 77th Rally Poland, which is set to be held 26-28 June.

The suspended Rally Liepaja will also be a tough blow for the Latvian and Baltic Championships since three rallies have already been cancelled in Latvia. After Liepaja, the Rally Estonia would have been held, but that was cancelled, not by the Corona crisis, but fighting with its own national motorsports association. Only two events in August are now on the calendar.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Ford Fiesta Rally4 cars ready to be shipped when the borders reopen

Rådström to enter ERC3 Junior with a new Fiesta Rally4

Renault Clio Rally5 gets WRC debut at Rally Mexico

Azores Rally rescheduled for September

Azores Rallye Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Vogel to enter a four-round season in ERC3

Alonso swaps his Lancer for a Fabia to enter ERC1

Podium finish for Breen at Itäralli, Lindholm to join MRF Team for...

Four-time Hungarian Rally Champion Herczig fires-up for Rallye Azores outting

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More