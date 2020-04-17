Rally Liepaja postponed, Latvian and Baltic Championships have been hit hard

As expected, the FIA European Rally Championship season-opener has been pushed forward in time once again, the next organizer to follow Portugal and Spain is Latvia.

On Tuesday, Rally Liepaja organizers were forced to make the decision to postpone the event, where the organizer together with the ERC promoter Eurosport Events and the FIA ​​made the decision that there is no opportunity to compete at the end of May.

“There is not a chance that borders around the world are open to our date and to hold it without everyone getting the chance to participate, both the competitors and the crowds is not an option. Security goes first in our arrangements and now the situation is far too uncertain.” Raimonds Strokšs, CEO of the Rally Liepaja, said.

The popular rally is now looking for a new date, the plans for the FIA ​​and Eurosport Event is to continue to run the previously planned competitions, albeit on new dates.

Next in-line to start the ERC series will now be the 77th Rally Poland, which is set to be held 26-28 June.

The suspended Rally Liepaja will also be a tough blow for the Latvian and Baltic Championships since three rallies have already been cancelled in Latvia. After Liepaja, the Rally Estonia would have been held, but that was cancelled, not by the Corona crisis, but fighting with its own national motorsports association. Only two events in August are now on the calendar.