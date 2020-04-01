Tandy and Müller head up guest entries in Supercup Virtual Edition

As we draw closer to the first round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition this weekend Porsche have revealed further details about the upcoming series.

Speaking on a press call this morning, Oliver Schwab, Project Manager of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup confirmed a number of former Supercup drivers and Porsche factory drivers will be joining the series including Nick Tandy, Sven Müller, Thomas Preining, Matteo Cairoli, Christian Engelhart, and Simona de Silvestro with further names to be confirmed on Friday.

One of the benefits of this competition will see current competitors go head-to-head with former Supercup stars that have climbed the Porsche Pyramid and made their way into a professional career with Porsche or other marques.

“We are very excited as it is a once in a lifetime opportunity, we can’t wait for the weekend for the first race to start,” said Schwab.

Credit: Jukka Honkavuori / iRacing

Talking about the making the most of the current situation with motorsport on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Schwab explained, “We try to work with what can be worked on at the moment, because so much is on hold and no one knows how it will continue with the devastating situation of the virus very much influencing everything in our surroundings.

“So we said lets focus on what we can focus on, and so the feedback that we have received from Exxon Mobil as our title partner and also from the other sponsors in that they are highly appreciative of having a platform that is the same as the real Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, and also now the Virtual Edition of the Supercup is being set up and organised directly by Porsche AG, so we can then discuss how we can achieve the best results in terms of output and communications for our partners there.

Porsche already have a head start on setting things up as last year they launched the Porsche esports Supercup, Schwab expanded on this, “The good thing is that we already have a Porsche Supercup in the virtual world – The Porsche esports Supercup;

“That’s the one we established last year and that’s the one that in the world of esports that is fulfilling in the virtual world, that the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is doing in the real racing world.

“This is the spearhead of our one-make activities and as a driver no matter if you are a real racer or an e-racer you want to develop up on to this platform as it helps you to further develop your career in motor racing.”

Credit: Jaxon Evans / iRacing

Schwab also confirmed that the competition was a temporary measure in having ‘two Supercups’, when real racing returns, the focus will switch back to the on track action for the series while the esports Supercup continues in the virtual world.

Porsche have been fully supportive of the drivers that will be taking part in the new competition and have put them in touch with suppliers to help get their sim rigs set up with physical infrastructure and additional virtual racing school, which will help them set everything up online and also provide coaching if they haven’t raced online before to bring them up to speed.

The first race of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition gets under way this weekend on Saturday 4 April and will be streamed on Porsche’s YouTube and Twitch channels.