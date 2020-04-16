Other

Volkswagen Motorsport is producing 3D printed protective equipment

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Volkswagen Motorsport

Volkswagen Motorsport has now started to produce 3D printed protective equipment against the COVID-19 pandemic to be used for the medical staff at hospitals.

Volkswagen Motorsport and other production facilities within the Volkswagen Group have now started to use 3D printers to manufacture brackets for protective face masks.

At the Hannover factory they have started the production this week as well at the 3D printing centers at Wolfsburg and Ingolstadt.

Other brands from the Volkswagen Group will also be involved in to create new equipments, such as Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, MAN Commercial Vehicles, Porsche and Scania.

The group has more than 50 facilities to be used for the 3D printing, most of the products will be shipped to Spain, as the country is one of the most affected by the virus at the moment. The first shipment from Hamburg to Madrid will be happening next week.

“In these difficult times, we want to do our bit to help people. Protective equipment is hugely important for medical staff, we are obviously happy for our production capacity to be used for this good cause.” Sven Smeets, Volkswagen Motorsport Director, said.

