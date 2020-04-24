WRC join forces with gaming hardware manufacturer Fanatec

WRC Promoter are teaming up with gaming hardware manufacture Fanatec for the upcoming eSports activities on the official WRC 8 and the soon-to-be-released WRC 9 racing games.

In the past years the German based company Fanatec have become one of the leading companies in producing gaming hardware for sim racing, such as steering wheel and complete gaming rigs for motorsport games on PC, PlayStation and Xbox gaming platforms.

Fanatec products are also having an important role in the 2020 eSports WRC Championship that will be held on the current WRC 8 game which is the latest addition in the line-up of official games that have been released.

“Rally driving is one of the most intense forms of motorsport and one which is extremely difficult to practise. Fanatec is developing a range of rally products in close co-operation with WRC, which will be perfectly suited to simulate this exciting sport and to compete in official WRC sim racing competitions,” Thomas Jackermeier, CEO of Endor AG, said.

Credit: WRC

At the season-opener at Rallye Monte-Carlo earlier this year, Fanatec also provided equipment for the invitational WRC eSports event that was held in the city of Monaco.

With the multi-year agreement, Fanatec is currently developing an all-new WRC branded steering wheel that will be introduced on to the market later this year.

“We welcome Fanatec to the championship’s growing portfolio of premium partners and it’s great to see the company’s passion and commitment in creating bespoke products for WRC sim racers,” Oliver Ciesla, Managing Director at WRC Promoter, said.

“Like all global sports, WRC is currently paused due to Covid-19, but the WRC Weekly Challenge allows sim racers to compete against their rivals on classic roads from famous rallies. It provides our existing fans, and young gamers who are building their interest in the sport, with a means to preserve their WRC ‘fix’ and we’re delighted Fanatec has chosen to support this challenge,”

Fanatec is also backing this weeks weekly challenge in the game that goes under the #RaceAtHome name, where WRC 8 player can take on the challenge to master the Argentinan stages.