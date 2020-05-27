Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA

2020 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA set for August start

by Vince Pettit
Credit: LAT Images / Jake Galstad

The 2020 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama is set to get underway on the weekend of 31 July – 2 August with two 45-minute races at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The first race of the year was due to be at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, but following the first practice session ,the race weekend was abandoned due to the impending coronavirus pandemic. The revised calendar will feature 16 races across eight circuit, in a condensed four-month period.

Following Road America, the series will head to VIRginia International Raceway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Watkins Glen International, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta before heading back to St Petersburg for the penultimate race.

The season finale at Sebring International Raceway replaces an event that was originally scheduled for April at Barber Motorsports Park.

2020 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama revised schedule

  • 31 July – 2 August – Road America
  • 21-23 August – VIRgina International Raceway
  • 4-6 September – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
  • 25-27 September – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
  • 2-4 October – Watkins Glen International
  • 14-17 October – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
  • 23-25 October – Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
  • 11-14 November Sebring International Raceway
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

