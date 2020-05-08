2020 Total Spa 24 Hours gets new autumn date

Earlier in the year the SRO announced that they were postponing the 2020 Total Spa 24 Hours race due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have now unveiled the race has the new date of 22-25 October 2020.

With large gatherings in Belgium prohibited until the end of August, the SRO originally postponed the event at Spa-Francorchamps from its July slot but has now found a date which sees the first running of the event in October since its inception in 1924.

The new date may also lead to new visuals from the event with the Ardennes forest going through its autumnal cycle, the browns and yellows from the trees plus the always amazing sunset creating a gorgeous atmosphere and potential for photographers.

The October date will also mean the logistics and organisation for teams and official crews can be met in good time.

Credit: Mercedes-AMG

The support series due to partake in the event have also been confirmed. The GT4 European Series, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and TCR Europe Series all set to race on the 7km Belgian circuit before the main race is run. The SRO have also said that the traditions of the event will be kept as much as possible.

The test dates for the event have been confirmed with the preperations set to commence on 29-30 September meaning the team’s will be up to speed for the jewel in the GT World Challenge Europe calendar.

If however you can’t wait till then, the second round of the SRO E-Sports GT Series heads to Spa this weekend with Jordan Pepper looking to extend his lead in the standings while fighting off Ben Barnicoat and Raffaele Marciello.