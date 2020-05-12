Chip Ganassi Racing becomes second US team to join Extreme E

Chip Ganassi Racing has announced that they will be joining the first-ever all-electric off-road series, Extreme E, that starts at the beginning of next year. They are the second team from the USA to join the series alongside Andretti Autosport.

CGR is founded by the former American race car driver Chip Ganassi and the team is celebrating their thirtieth anniversary this year. The team has claimed 19 titles and 220 race wins during these years, becoming one of the most successful USA teams in modern time.

They have raced in the IndyCar, IMSA, Nascar and FIA World Endurance Championship together with eight different manufacturers over the years. They have claimed a total of eight victories at the Rolex 24 hours of Daytona in the sportscar classic and four Indianapolis 500 victories.

“Extreme E is a very different proposition to anything we have done before, but it’s where I think motor racing is headed in the future. When I started our team in 1990, one of the founding principles I built it on was innovation. I’ve always been passionate about pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and Extreme E checks that box for us in a big way.” Ganassi, Team Owner and Founder of CGR, said.

“It represents an opportunity in motor racing to use the latest technologies to attract a new, younger audience to this great sport of ours. Everything about Extreme E is cool, from the car to the race format and the in-built technology. We’re thrilled to join the championship and to play a part in developing the future of our sport.”

Credit: Chip Ganassi Racing

In the Nascar they have won the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400, also winning the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Becoming the only team that has achieved success in all six of the iconic races world-wide.

They were unbeatable in the IndyCar series between 2008 and 2011, together with Andretti Autosport; the two teams have taken 12 of the 17 titles in the IndyCar since 2003.

“It’s fantastic to be able to confirm Chip Ganassi Racing’s participation in Extreme E, marking this hugely successful team’s progression into electric racing.” Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, said.

“CGR boasts a tremendous heritage and pedigree in motorsport, achieving consistent success over three decades in some of the toughest single-seater and sportscar series around. Of course, our championship poses a very different kind of challenge, but the team has proven itself to be a winner in every discipline it has contested and clearly possesses the skillset to similarly excel in Extreme E.

“And then, of course, there is the competitive edge with Andretti Autosport, who we announced last month – and it will be fascinating to see how that plays out. These two teams have engaged in some truly classic duels over the years, and we look forward to many more to come in the unique environments that Extreme E will visit.“

Credit: Ford Performance

CGR is a no stranger when it comes to loose surface racing, the team joined Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship, claiming many victories and nine further podiums. The off-road experience from rallycross, means the team are well prepared for what Extreme E will bring.

“As a leader, Chip Ganassi has never been afraid to innovate and adapt – indeed, he has won awards for his visionary, future-thinking approach – and that is entirely in keeping with the ethos behind our ambitious and groundbreaking new series, which he was very quick to embrace.” Agag, added.

“I am confident that his team will add great value to Extreme E in our drive to propagate the environmental message and engineer long-lasting change through first-class sporting entertainment.”