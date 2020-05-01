Extreme E unveil mixed gender teams for inaugural season

The first-ever all electric off road series Extreme E has announced that they will focus on having female drivers active in the series and the teams will have a 50/50 line-up of both male and female drivers in their line-up for the inaugural season next year.

They will compete in a two-lap race as driver and co-driver, each of them have to complete one lap behind the wheel of the Odyssey 21 all electric offroad SUV. The teams have to choose the right strategy as the drivers have to do a changeover between driver seat and co-driver seat during the events.

Extreme E will be the first motorsport series to have this format that allows drivers of all backgrounds to be able to race.

“This is a first in motor racing. We are ensuring with our sporting format that drivers of all backgrounds will be able to compete with the same tools at their disposal at every event on the calendar.” Alejandro Agag, CEO and Founder of Extreme E, said.

“We are striving for equality, and this sporting format is the truest reflection of that goal. Everybody will race together and the most effective combination of drivers, team, engineer and car will rise to the top.”

Credit: Shivraj Gohil / Extreme E

Katherine Legge, a member of Extreme E’s Drivers Programme, is one of the drivers to have shown interest to join the Season One, she was the first female driver to enter the ABB Formula E championship and has competed in the IndyCar series.

“Hearing the format was like waking up on Christmas morning. It is a giant step in the right direction for motorsport as a whole. I have been looking forward to something like this my entire racing career!” Legge said.

“Formula E and now Extreme E, are at forefront of breaking boundaries in technology, sustainability, and climate change, and now Extreme E will challenge perceptions with gender equality too.”

“This is a great opportunity for women and men to team up, compete together and against each other with the same material.” Michèle Mouton, President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said.

“Alejandro [Agag] and his team continue to really support gender equality in our sport with concrete actions that help highlight the ability of female racers and give them a chance. It will be interesting to see the team line-ups as they are announced and I look forward to following Season One when it starts early next year.”

Credit: Extreme E

Extreme E race format includes wheel-to-wheel action on some of the best offroad stages in the world, the teams will be racing in the Odyssey 21 E-SUVs which are producing 550 horsepower. The events will be held worldwide including events in Greenland, West Africa and Brazil.

“One of the reasons I became involved in Veloce Racing was to embrace new technologies and initiatives in this very fast evolving world. The last few weeks have clarified to me that more than ever we have to embrace change, diversity and keep one step ahead at all times.” Adrian Newey, Lead Visionary of Extreme E team Veloce Racing, said.

“I have watched women make a mark throughout the world of motorsport over the years and there are some great individual stories out there. I hope we can create some more positive opportunities with this exciting young series and provide a strong platform for female competitors to shine.”