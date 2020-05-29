Extreme E unveils unique racing format for debut season

The brand-new all-electric off road series Extreme E that will make its debut season early next year, has now unveiled its racing format, on what they calls Star Wars Pod Racing meets Dakar Rally.

The series is promising door-to-door racing in unique remote locations world-wide. The teams will be taking their single-make Odyssey 21 E-SUV and have a strong line-up that consists of 50/50 female and male drivers.

For each round they will include a two laps race with 16 kilometres of stages to be raced on the so called X Prix, where four teams of both female and male drivers will complete a lap each before switching seats.

Credit: Extreme E

On the first day of the event, they will have qualifying where they are deciding the top four that will progress further to the Semi-Final 1 and the other four will be in Semi-Final 2; what they are calling the Crazy Race.

The so called Crazy Race will see the fastest team progress to the Final and from the Semi-Final 1 it will be like a Last Chance Qualifier format where only the top three will progress. In the Final, the winner will be crowned the X Prix honour.

Like Formula E, the Extreme E is featuring a boost function also called Hyperdrive. This can be gained by the team that makes the longest jump in the first race and the boost function can be used by the team whenever they’d like during the event. By this, the teams have to be tactical on where they can use it to make most out of the Hyperdrive.

“Extreme E is a championship like nothing else that has come before in sport. Its goal and objective is to accelerate innovation and tackle climate change head on using transportation.” Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, said.

Credit: Extreme E

“Creating this innovative sporting format, which we’re likening to Star Wars Pod Racing meets Dakar Rally, is vital in order to engage the next generation of motorsport fans.

“We hope our fans will enjoy the short, sharp, wheel-to-wheel racing this format has been built around, and with our high performance electric vehicle, driver changeover, the Hyperdrive feature, and the Crazy Race qualification format, there is plenty to watch out for, and many chances for positions to change hands, Our races really will go right to the wire.”

Each event will feature eight teams with possible additional wildcard entrants, the teams will have both a female and a male driver in each Odyssey 21 E-SUV and they have to be strategy on who will be going first.

The X Prix circuits will feature natural challenging of water splashes, jumps, banks, dunes and pits where the drivers will be pushed to their max limit while navigating through the 16 kilometres long stages.