Ingram and Whittock set to defend ERC title

FIA European Rally champions Chris Ingram and his co-driver Ross Whittock were both featured in the first episode of the new internet-based ERC The Stage talk show yesterday as fans gathered to get the chance to ask the duo some questions.

Hosted by Julian Porter and Chris Rawes, the duo interviewed the Škoda pair that clinched the title in a dramatic last stage battle.

Ingram became the first British driver to take an ERC title since 1967 last year. At the Rally Hungary the title was decided on the last stage of the rally, he managed to be faster than his main rival Alexey Lukyanuk over the finish and by that becoming the champion.

Ingram told to the viewers that he will be defending the title this season when Porter had the opportunity to ask him what his plans are for this season; “One hundred per cent we want to be back, we want to defend the title“

Credit: ERC / Eurosport Events

“We need to see what happens over the next few months. Obviously, the [coronavirus] situation is the priority for everyone now. But we definitely want to be back in the ERC and go and win some rallies because we feel there is a lot of unfinished business.” Ingram continued on his interview with Porter.

“A lot of people said because I didn’t win a rally, ‘am I quick enough, am I as quick as Lukyanuk?’ I totally disagree. I did what I had to do and did the best. I couldn’t risk anything. But I really want to go back and show them that I have got the pace as well.”

Ingram is hoping to get the funding together to continue his career in ERC with Toksport WRT for this season, he has also plans to do selected FIA World Rally Championship outings this year; “We’re still looking for sponsorship and obviously the virus is affecting things a lot,” Ingram said.

“Just as [the pandemic began] we were negotiating all the deals with my current sponsors. Like I said, it’s not the priority at the moment. But hopefully what we’ve achieved last year, with all the amazing coverage we’ve had and all the coverage thanks to the ERC as well, I am sure we will find a way so fingers crossed.”

Each week on Wednesdays starting at 18:30 PM Central European Time, ERC The Stage talk show will be livestreamed on ERC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. For each episode the hosts Porter and Rawes will interview athletes from the championship, and fans can send in questions for them to answer.