Lahti Historic Rally cancelled

The organiser of the FIA ​​European Historic Sporting Rally Championship has cancelled the Finnish Lahti Historic Rally, which was to due be run in the middle of August.

No decisions have yet been taken by the Finnish authorities regarding major events during the month of August, with their current decision being valid until end of July.

A new announcement is expected in early June, but the general consensus is of a continued ban, leading to Lahti Historic Rally’s decision to cancel.

If the ban continues this is something that would then hit the Finnish round of the FIA World Rally Championship that is set to be held already the weekend before the Lahti Historic Rally.

“Due to the restrictions that make it difficult, and for many impossible to come here, there is no choice but to cancel.” explained the ERC Historic organizer.

The Finnish ERC organiser is not working on any new dates this year with the competition completely cancelled, the aim is to plan the next event for 2021.

Remaining on the planned calendar for the historic ERCise now only the Italian Rally Elba Storico in mid-September and the Swiss Rallye du Valais Historique in mid-October.

Alongside the two remaining events, the Italian San Remo rally is hoping to host the event in November, the same plans awaits for the Czech Vltava Rallye.

The Austrian Rallye Weiz is also working to move its competition to the beginning of September or the end of October.