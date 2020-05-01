Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship Cancelled

The 2020 Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Four rounds of the championship have already been cancelled with three more points-scoring rounds postponed.

This has forced organisers to unanimously decide that the fairest and most sensible option to competitors, event organisers, officials and fans was to address the uncertainty with a decisive announcement, and to unfortunately cancel the 2020 Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship.

Steve Layton, Chairman of the BTRDA (British Trial and Rally Drivers Association), said: “Unfortunately the Directors were left with no option but to take this action regarding the 2020 Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship, and will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely in the hope that our other championships will be able to restart before the end of the season.

We would like to thank Jane [Evans] and her team for all the work they have done to have made this a superb championship, and give her our full support for 2021.”

Credit: Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship

Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship Co-ordinator, Jane Evans, added: “The decision to cancel the 2020 Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship has been taken with a very heavy heart, but under these unprecedented circumstances it is the correct thing to do and the right decision for everyone.

“It is of course disappointing and frustrating, as we had put together a fantastic calendar of events for this year, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the event organisers for all their hard work and understanding.

“All that hard work will not go to waste, as we will transfer everything and more over to next year, to ensure the 2021 Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship is even bigger and better.”

Protyre have been a huge part of the series, helping promote and publicise the drivers and the championship’s events. They have contributed to growing the UK Asphalt Rally Championship in recent years.

Shaun Chetwyn, Protyre Motorsport Manager, said: “With regard to the 2020 season, we fully support the decision taken by the BTRDA and agree that in light of these very difficult times that we are all having to endure, cancelling this year’s Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship was the correct and only option available.

Protyre Motorsport would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved and pass on our very best wishes to you and your families and look forward to seeing you all at the opening round of 2021.”