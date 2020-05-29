Rally di Roma Capitale set to host the ERC season-opener with strict public restrictions

The Italian FIA European Rally Championship round Rally di Roma Capitale continues to prepare for its European season-opener, organized by the Motorsport Italia with rally driver Max Rendina as the CEO.

Together with the Italian federation, the FIA ​​and the ERC promoter Eurosport Events, they are working towards a season start in the second half of July. For the audience, there will be completely new restrictions.

To be allowed to drive requires major restrictions, both among the drivers, teams, officials, the media, the public and everyone else involved. Part of this is that the public places of the distances have now been measured by the organiser, and the “enclosed” will have a maximum number of people allowed to be able to keep as safe distance between the people.

Credit: ERC

With 500m2 of space containing a maximum of 50 people, the organiser has presented a brand-new application where drivers, teams, media and audiences must register in order to gain access to the event area.

In the statement sent out by Motorsport Italia, it read; Fans and staff will have to follow the correct behaviours and implement all the needed procedures to make this event a reference on the national and international level, an example of how much the world of rallying loves this sport and is ready to accept important changes to make this discipline restart and excite our enthusiasm again.

“A web platform is being set up to allow registration and control of all the people connected to the event: organisers, teams, drivers, staff, media and fans. Through this platform, that will be made available on Tuesday 26 May at www.rallydiromacapitale.it alongside a detailed user guide, fans will have to register and specify the zones they chose to watch the rally from.

Credit: Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI

“Motorsport Italia is setting up an important check and prevention structure aiming to provide the great spectacle that the Rally di Roma Capitale is capable of. Such a great spectacle will be possible only thanks to a responsible behaviour of all of us.

“This is a cultural change that will redesign the rally world known before the COVID-19 emergency. This change will rely on all fans and enthusiasts to deliver the due efforts to allow, not only the Rally di Roma, but also the whole sector, to restart in this atypical season.”

Should the area be full, you are denied entry and instead get a list of available alternative public places for the competition to book. But in order to be able to run the event, there are tough demands from the authorities in the hard COVID-19 hit Italy.