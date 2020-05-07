W Series Launches Female Only Esports League

The Covid-19 outbreak has caused many industries to reevaluate how they operate, with many in the motorsport world turning to sim racing leagues – the W Series is the latest to join this trend.

With the help of Logitech G, Beyond Entertainment and iRacing, the W Series Esports League will commence in the coming weeks.

However unlike other leagues it is for women only.

Much like the actual series, the league aims to promote female visibility in the community and empower women and girls to take up eracing.

The eighteen drivers who had qualified to partake in the 2020 W Series are expected to be taking part, as well the series will invite others to partake on an invitational basis.

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is expected to be joined by: Beitske Visser, Alice Powell, Marta Garcia, Emma Kimilainen, Vicky Pirira and Abbie Eaton, as well as other top ranking female talent.

With the help of Logitech, Beyond Entertainment and iRacing, the league will feature digital versions of the Tatuus Formula Renault 2.0 car, which is similar in performance to the W Series Tatuus Formula 3 machine. They will accurately model them to replicate looks, performance and driver feel.

The races will be contested at ten different circuits spanning five continents. Getting the league underway they will head to Italy where they will race at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

After it will be a trip to Texas for the Circuit of the Americas before it’s over to the UK where Brands Hatch is the circuit of choice. Brazil and Autódromo José Carlos Pace follows before it is back to Europe and the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps marking the half way point.

They will then head back to America and Watkins Glen, before heading east to Japan and Suzuka. From there they will head south to Australia and the legendary Mount Panorama Circuit. Finally it is back to Europe for the last two rounds at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Silverstone.

Champion Chadwick, said to wseries.com: “When I saw the list of circuits, I literally gasped: it’s a truly mouth-watering schedule. So you can be well sure I’ll be practising hard from now until the first W Series Esports League race. It won’t be easy to continue my winning form – I respect all the W Series drivers and I know how keen they’ll all be to do well – but I’ll definitely be giving it my best shot. Bring it on.”

Up to three races will be held at each circuit, varying in length and duration with the majority of the grids being formed by qualifying sessions however some will be created in reverse order of the points standings.

Points will be awarded at the end of each race, with the driver having scored the most at the end being declared the winner.

Catherine Bond Muir, CEO of the W Series, said: “In the absence of on-track racing anywhere in the world, as a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis, we at W Series are pleased to announce the inauguration of our own W Series Esports League.

“I’m extremely impressed by the work that has been done to put it together, in record time, by ourselves and by our partners Logitech, Beyond Entertainment and iRacing, in association with our principal sponsor ROKiT Phones, and I’m confident that the result will be a difficult yet exciting challenge for our drivers and an innovative yet thrilling spectacle for fans watching on YouTube, on Twitch, and on other streaming platforms dedicated to online gaming.”

Details as to when the races will take place as well as how and where to watch it will be revealed soon.