WATCH: Abarth Celebrate 124 Rally Success

Abarth have released a video celebrating the success of its 124 rally Cup car as the series prepares to enter its second season of action on the FIA European Rally Championship bill.

Both Head of EMEA Fiat and Abarth Luca Napolitano and ERC championship co-ordinator Jean-Baptiste Ley appear in the short film showing off the car and the success it has so far had since its competitive debut back in 2018.

In the cars first season in the ERC, the 124 Abarth won 57 out of the 88 stages it was eligible for and completed over 1200km of competitive stage miles in events such as Rally Poland, Rally di Roma Capitale and Rally Hungary.

The title in the one-make class went the way of Italian Andrea Nucita after a final round battle with Polish driver Dariusz Poloński.

As well as the Abarth Rally Cup being part of the European championship, the car is also eligible to compete in the FIA R-GT Cup which last year was won by Enrico Brazzoli – he took wins with the car on events including Rallye Monte Carlo, the Tour de Corse and Rallye Sanremo.

You can watch the film here: