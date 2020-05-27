European Rally Championship

WATCH: Abarth Celebrate 124 Rally Success

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI

Abarth have released a video celebrating the success of its 124 rally Cup car as the series prepares to enter its second season of action on the FIA European Rally Championship bill.

Both Head of EMEA Fiat and Abarth Luca Napolitano and ERC championship co-ordinator Jean-Baptiste Ley appear in the short film showing off the car and the success it has so far had since its competitive debut back in 2018.

In the cars first season in the ERC, the 124 Abarth won 57 out of the 88 stages it was eligible for and completed over 1200km of competitive stage miles in events such as Rally Poland, Rally di Roma Capitale and Rally Hungary.

The title in the one-make class went the way of Italian Andrea Nucita after a final round battle with Polish driver Dariusz Poloński.

As well as the Abarth Rally Cup being part of the European championship, the car is also eligible to compete in the FIA R-GT Cup which last year was won by Enrico Brazzoli – he took wins with the car on events including Rallye Monte Carlo, the Tour de Corse and Rallye Sanremo.

You can watch the film here:

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Steven Batey

I'm 23 and studying a Masters in Public Relations at the University of Sunderland after graduating with a Sports Journalism degree last year. I mainly cover the FIA World Rally Championship for TCF but I'm interested in all forms of motorsport and sport in general!

Related articles

Ingram and Whittock set to defend ERC title

Rally Liepāja re-scheduled to mid-August while Rally Poland cancelled

Lahti Historic Rally cancelled

Habaj Leaves ERC Due to Business Commitments

Rally Liepaja postponed, Latvian and Baltic Championships have been hit hard

Ford Fiesta Rally4 cars ready to be shipped when the borders reopen

Rådström to enter ERC3 Junior with a new Fiesta Rally4

Renault Clio Rally5 gets WRC debut at Rally Mexico

Azores Rally rescheduled for September

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More