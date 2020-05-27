WATCH: Codemasters Discusses Past, Present and Future of DiRT

Codemasters personnel behind the DiRT franchise have released a video disusing the current state of the series and what is to come in the future.

Having recently announced, DiRT 5 which is set to be what they call a “amplified extreme off-road racing game”, the video explains why Codemasters have chose to set up two separate teams for their ongoing projects.

Developers of DiRT 5 and the award winning DiRT Rally 2.0 both feature and talk about how they manage to both work together but also ensure that both games are focused on individually.

The two sets of games have taken different routes in recent years, with the more arcade based DiRT appealing to the more casual off-road player, while the DiRT Rally series is aimed at pure rallying and rallycross fans.

You can watch the video below:

DiRT 5 has been scheduled for a release in October 2020 for the next generation of consoles, the XBOX Series X and PlayStation 5, PC and also the XBOX One and PlayStation 4. A Google Stadia version is also planned for release early next year.