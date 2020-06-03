Extreme E documentary to be broadcast on National Geographic

The first-ever all-electric off road series Extreme E has announced that they will debut in three documentaries that will be broadcasted on National Geographic.

The documentaries will follow the journey behind the scenes, ahead of the opening season next year of the series, showing the fans and the viewers how the Extreme E will work.

It will be split into a three-part series featuring exclusive content, airing starts in Autumn 2020. The first part will be about the designs and innovation of the Oddysey 21 E-SUV called ‘How To Build a Racing Car‘.

In the second part, they will document how the series went out to remote locations around the world, searching for the tracks for the launch and the stories behind it called ‘Making Tracks‘

The third and final part will feature about the role of electric vehicles and how they affects the enviroment called ‘The Electric Feature‘.

Credit: Extreme E

“We are thrilled to be partnering with National Geographic to tell our behind the scenes story. This is the story of a brand new, ground-breaking sport which was born out of a strong ambition for environmental responsibility and the role transport innovation needs to take in our planet’s future health.” Ali Russell, Extreme E’s Chief Marketing Officer, said.

“National Geographic’s global reach and popularity among adventurists and thrill seekers will enable us to share our sport for purpose mission with millions of potential new fans.”

In addition to the National Geographic, Extreme E will also be broadcasted live during the race weekends on BBC in United Kingdom, FOX Sports in United States, Canada and the Caribbean, FOX Sports Asia in Southeast Asia, FOX Sports Australia, Mediaset in Italy, Sony India, RDS in Canada, TVNZ in New Zealand, Dubai Sports and BTRC in Belarus.