Porsche Ends IMSA GTLM Programme

Porsche has announced that it will pull out of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at the end of the 2020 season, due to the economic effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The CORE Autosports entered Porsche 911 RSRs have participated in the GTLM class since the inaugural season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2014.

In the seven years together the team has racked up 18 GTLM class Wins (including four overall victories),3 GTLM Manufacturers Championships, 2 GTLM Drivers Championships and a podium finish in a guest driver at the Le Mans 24 Hours and are the current GTLM champions.

The German Sports Car manufacturer has said that its withdrawal is related to the economic fallout due to the Coronavirus pandemic but are hopeful their absense from America’s primary Sports Car championship will be a temporary one.

“The decision to halt our factory involvement in the IMSA series was not an easy one for us,” emphasises Fritz Enzinger, Vice President Porsche Motorsport.

“With a view to the current corporate situation in connection with the Coronavirus pandemic, it is only logical for Porsche Motorsport to make a contribution to coping with the economic fallout.

“Porsche belongs in endurance racing. We will work hard to ensure that this is only a temporary Auf Wiedersehen.”

Reacting to the announcement CORE autosport said they were very proud of the partnership but were anxious about the future of the team.

“This has been an amazing seven-year partnership. I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve accomplished,” CORE autosport COO Morgan Brady said.

“While we continue to prepare for the remaining 10 rounds of the IMSA Championship, we’re sensitive to how this departure will affect our team members and their families.”

Porsche and Core Autosports currently lie second in the GTLM championship after one round and aim to finish the season with a successful defence of their title.