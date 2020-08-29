Adam Fastest on British GT Return In Free Practice 1

Five time British GT Champion Jonny Adam set the fastest time in Free Practice 1 on his return to the Intelligent Money British GT Championship at Brands Hatch.

Adam, making his first appearance of the season in the #7 Beechdean Aston Martin Vantage, brushed off the sub optimal conditions to claim fastest time 1 minute 25.324 seconds a time 1.8 second faster than anyone else.

The session started on a very wet but drying track and by the half way point all of the teams had pitted to swap their wet tyres for slicks.

Despite the greasy conditions the lap times tumbled as nearly every driver took turns to set fastest lap, with Angus Fender, James Baldwin and Scott Malvern all enjoying a spell at the top.

But then Adam popped up to set a time which nobody else could match and he held the honour of top spot to the end of the session.

Second fastest was the #8 Team Abba Racing Mercedes of father and son pairing Richard and Sam Neary, with son Sam once again demonstrating his impressive ability in mixed conditions to be just 0.7 seconds slower than Adam.

Third place went to the fastest of the Silver crews the #2 Jenson Team Rocket RJN McLaren of Baldwin and Michael O’Brien.

In GT4 the session saw the two TF Sport Aston Martins take a 1-2 placing after a tight contest with the ever impressive Speedworks Toyota Supra.

Jamie Caroline snatched fastest time from TF Sport Aston team-mate Connor O’Brien to be fastest in GT4. Credit: Jakob Ebrey.

The three entries dominated the session and each took turns to swap the top spot but eventually it was Jamie Caroline in the #97 Aston who triumphed over team-mate Connor O’Brien in the #95 by 0.313 seconds.

Sam Smelt/James Kell in the Toyota had to settle for third in the end eventually finishing 0.149 seconds down on O’Brien’s fastest time.

Follow the Checkered Flag for all of the latest British GT coverage.