Adam Makes It Two From Two in Free Practice 2

Jonny Adam was once again fastest as the Aston Martin driver topped Free Practice 2 of the Intelligent Money British GT round at Brands Hatch.

After setting the quickest time in Free Practice 1, the defending champion in the #7 Beechdean Aston Martin made to two from two as he set the fastest time in the second practice session with a time of 1 minute 25.208 seconds.

In much improved and consistent conditions compared to the free practice 1, the session was a slow burner which hotted up at the end.

Jack Mitchell in the #10 2Seas Motorsport McLaren had been fastest for most of the session but with less than 5 minutes remaining, Adam popped up and snatched fastest time by 0.365 seconds.

Michael O’Brien in the #2 Jenson Team Rocket McLaren had set the third quickest time but the session ended early for his team-mate James Baldwin who suffered a suspension issue at the exit of Paddock Hill Bend just as he was beginning his outlap.

In GT4 it was once again Jamie Caroline in the TF Sport Aston Martin who secured top spot ahead of his team-mate Patrick Kibble.

Jamie Caroline and TF Sport also made it two from two with fastest time in the GT4 category. Credit: British GT

The standings in GT4 had a familiar ring to it as the top four finished the session in the same order as in Free Practice one, with Caroline in the #97 Aston once again heading Kibble in the #95 Vantage, by 0.413 seconds.

James Kell/Sam Smelt in the #23 Speedworks Toyota Supra were third fastest once again having just held off the #58 HHC Motorsports McLaren of Jordan Collard/Patrik Matthiesen by 0.036 seconds.

