Barratt: “It was a huge learning curve for me this weekend”

The former World Rally Championship driver Natalie Barratt made her motorsport comeback last weekend as she debuted at the first-ever all-electric Projekt E series round one at Höljes in Sweden.

Barratt who’s last competitive rally was in 2011, joined the Projekt E series for a full-season campaign earlier this year and became the first driver announced to take part in the series.

The former British rally regular struggled to find the right pace in the new Ford Fiesta ERX electric supercar and admitted that this round was a steep learning curve for her.

Over the four qualifying sessions she ended up tied on points with Hermann Neubauer in the intermediate standings, and in the final Neubauer suffered technical issues, allowing Barratt to pass him to secure a second place finish behind Ken Block.

“It was a huge learning curve for me this weekend, but it was a great feeling to be back in a car after a long time out. It was a different experience and something quite new to me.” Barratt said.

“The weight distribution and the way the Fiesta ERX drives is quite different to anything I’ve done before. I believe electric cars have a massive place in motorsport and a massive place in society. Projekt E is so forward thinking and on trend for what everybody should be looking to do.”

The next round for Barratt and the Projekt E series will be in Latvia on 19/20 September where the series will be joining the FIA World Rallycross Championship double-header.