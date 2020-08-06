Block Back in Rallycross with Projekt E

Rally, Rallycross and Gymkhana star Ken Block is the latest driver to be announced to race in the new all-electric rallycross series Projekt E.

Block has become an internet star after his viral Gymkhana video series on YouTube, which have over 500 milion views and has raced a variety of different cars during his career including for both Subaru and Ford.

He has also claimed several Global Rallycross Championship podiums and also won an X Games silver medal, after only losing to nine-time WRC champion Sébastien Loeb due to a puncture.

He began his World RX career in fine fashion with another podium finish at the World RX of Norway, before later going onto run his own Hoonigan Racing Division team with support from Ford Performance.

Afterwards, he teamed up with Steve Arpin to run the two cars in the now defunct American Rallycross series for one season in 2018, before taking a year long hiatus last year, only making a one-off appearance at the Nitro Rallycross of Utah last year.

Now Block is set to make his rallycross comeback behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta ERX. The cars are built by series’ founder STARD and are fitted with the in-house built REVelution electric powertrain that produces 450kW (613bhp) and 1002nM of torque.

“I am stoked to take part in the worldwide first ever electric rallycross race in the Projekt E series in a STARD Ford Fiesta ERX! The car is rad and I can´t wait to get behind the wheel in Höljes,” Block said on the upcoming event.

“We are very much looking forward to having Ken racing our Ford Fiesta ERX at Höljes. Not just because he is one of the most famous race drivers in the world and it shows the potential of Projekt E that the class is able to attract drivers like Ken, but also because he has vast experience of motorsport and rallycross and it will be very interesting to get his feedback. Ken has driven and raced in all kinds of crazy cars, but I really think he will be very impressed with the Fiesta ERX.” Michael Sakowicz, STARD CEO and founder, added.